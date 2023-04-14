Ice Spice Credits Underground Rapper Father For Music Knowledge

Ice Spice’s ascent to stardom may seem all of a sudden, but the craft is actually in her DNA. The Bronx rapper recently credited her father, an underground rapper, for her ability to navigate within music.

“He definitely inspired me to want to record,” the “Munch” artist said of her dad in a Wednesday cover story for Paper Magazine. “I remember being in the studio with him. I was a toddler, probably. And I remember little flashes. Of course, not every detail, but small things like that being shown to you at such a young age make an impression on you.”

“Subconsciously, I ended up becoming an artist because I saw my father be one first,” Spice continued. “He’s a music lover himself. He’s a true Hip Hop head, beyond me, honestly. He knows everything. He’s always educating me on Hip Hop and sh*t like that.”

Ice Spice’s familial background in music has helped her become one of the most famous names in the game. She broke through with “Munch” in August 2022, then followed up with “Bikini Bottom” in October and “In Ha Mood” on Christmas. The 23-year-old delivered her debut EP Like..? in January, with three new tracks, including “Princess Diana,” “Actin’ A Smoochie,” and “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil Tjay, the latter of whom earned her her first Billboard Hot 100 entry.

The young star hit another level in February when she appeared on PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s A Liar Pt.2,” which marked her first entry into the top ten of Billboard Hot 100, and then collected a women’s Hip-Hop infinity stone with Nicki Minaj jumping on the remix to “Princess Diana.”