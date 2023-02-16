Ice Spice Lands Highest Hot 100 Entry With PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2”

Ice Spice’s rookie campaign continues to heat up. The 23-year-old has landed her highest Billboard Hot 100 chart entry so far with her appearance on PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2.”

Billboard updated its chart rankings on Tuesday (Feb. 14) and revealed that “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” debuted at No. 14. on the Hot 100. Additionally, the track debuted at No. 1 on the Global 200 and No. 54 on the Global Excl. U.S. charts.

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” was released on Feb. 3, following the original record coming out in November 2022. The Bronx rapper can now lay claim to her third overall Hot 100 entry, after “In Ha Mood” peaked at No. 85 and “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil Tjay peaked at No. 82. Her seminal record “Munch (Feelin’ U)” peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart and No. 34 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, but never actually made it to the Hot 100.

Ice Spice released her debut EP Like..? on Jan. 20, which was highlighted by the singles “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Bikini Bottom,” and “In Ha Mood.” Like..? debuted at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The young star has become an internet phenomenon and credited her rapping ability to making social media captions during an interview with The New York Times. “I like to hear catchy stuff and I always be thinking like, ‘Damn, what should I caption this?’ So I just started coming up with mad captions.” Evidently, her methods are working.