Ice Spice Shares “In Ha Mood” On Christmas, Announces New Project

The holiday season always comes with new music and excitement, and Ice Spice has decided to bless her fans with a new anthem. The 22-year-old shared her new single “In Ha Mood” on Christmas Day.

Four minutes into the wintry holiday, the Bronx rapper made the surprise announcement. “Just dropped on sc & yt merry Christmas,” the rapper tweeted. The Soundcloud and YouTube exclusive record carries the energy of her previous jams “Munch” and “Bikini Bottom” and puts the cherry on top of a breakthrough year for the young star.

“Like damn, she in ha mood / Like damn, she in ha mood / She lit, get money too,” Spice repeats in the chorus. Per usual, she flexes her looks and confidence, asserting that she only rolls with women she deems the same caliber over a beat with slight Jersey club music influence. “Big boobs and the butt stay plump / She a baddie, she know she a ten / She a baddie with her baddie friend / They like, ‘Ice, how you always stay hot?'”

just dropped on sc & yt merry christmas ? project otw — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) December 25, 2022

In addition to the surprise release, the second part of her tweet gave fans something to look forward to in 2023 presumably as she said “project otw.” There is currently no release date or title, but there is much anticipation for the young rapper after she ascended in popularity during the second half of 2022.

Perhaps she will tide fans over with an official DSP release of “In Ha Mood” come 2023, but whatever the case may be, Ice Spice has put herself on the clock. Check out “In Ha Mood” below.