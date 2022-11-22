Iggy Azalea Sells Masters And Publishing In 8-Figure Deal

Iggy Azalea has sold her entire masters and publishing catalog in an eight-figure deal to Domain Capital. The deal includes 100% of the Australian rapper’s share of hits including “Fancy” and “Problem.” It also allows for Azalea to earn future revenue on master recordings, Billboard reports.

The mother of one is set to release new music in early 2023 under her own independent label, Bad Dreams, with an administration deal under Sony Music Publishing.

Though some fans expressed concerns and even compared Azalea’s sale to Taylor Swift, the “Black Widow” rapper tweeted, “Taylor did not profit from that sale. I sold a portion of my catalog to who I wanted, for an amount that means I don’t have to work another day in my life. I love y’all down but the masters conversation is a little beyond most of your understanding of business.”

I love y'all down but the masters conversation is a little beyond most of your understanding of business. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 21, 2022

Recently, Domain Capital announced its $700 million looming investment across film, television, and music. The company has already forked over $170 million of that pledge.

“We are excited to launch our first diversified private entertainment royalty fund,” Anthony Tittanegro, executive managing director of Domain Capital Group, shared in a statement. “At a time of sustained entertainment industry growth supported by an ever-evolving landscape of distribution channels, we are focused on building a diversified asset-base to generate cash yield and help maintain our investors’ capital.”

Azalea is the latest artist to sell their catalog for a massive payout. Future sold his to Influence Media Partners back in September. His reasoning? “I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs,” said the I Never Liked You rapper, 39, in a statement. “I’m proud to partner up with Rene and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”