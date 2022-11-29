Iggy Azalea Says Surgery Complications Led To Losing Film Role

Despite recently celebrating the profitable sale of her masters and publishing, Iggy Azalea took to Twitter with a “crazy story” about post-surgical complications she faced with devastating results.

The Australian rapper made the revelation on Monday (Nov. 28). “Wanna hear a crazy story? I was supposed to travel to Australia and film a movie but right before I left I had what I thought would be a rather mundane surgery on my back to fix the issues I had after touring two summers in a row on an injury,” Azalea, 32, began.

The procedure wasn’t as routine as she anticipated and led to a three-day blackout where she couldn’t recall anything. Additionally, she didn’t walk except to use the bathroom for three weeks. “You’d be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don’t actually move. It happens really fast,” the mother of one added.

It’s been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I’m getting better now that I’m back moving & walking. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 28, 2022

However, the “Fancy” rapper is hopeful regarding her full recovery.

“A week ago I was cleared to get up and start moving again,” she tweeted. “I’ve been seeing someone daily at the house and we do lil workouts (they are so sad y’all lol). I’ve been getting back strong. I will recover 100%. My goal is to be in good health by Christmas.”

The entire ordeal, admittedly, has been taxing. Azalea explained, “It’s been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the [doctors] have been so happy with how quickly I’m getting better now that I’m back moving & walking.”

I still can’t fly so I haven’t made it on any vacations or back to Australia yet, but damn it!

That vacation is gonna happen eventually!!!!

Stay healthy everyone and pay attention to what your body is telling you!

I’ll let you know how it’s all going in a few more weeks. ? — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 28, 2022

She later confirmed she missed out on the movie opportunity, but she promised to “value” her body “in a whole new way after this experience.”