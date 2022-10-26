Can Iggy Azalea Recapture Her “Fancy” Era? Tory Lanez Thinks So

During a Los Angeles run-in with rapper/singer Tory Lanez, TMZ got a progress report on Lanez’s involvement with rapper Iggy Azalea’s next project.

“We’ve been working on it for like a solid two and a half months,” he revealed. “Then she went on tour, so we’re about to get back to it now.”

The rep then asked if he thinks that Iggy would be able to achieve as much success as she did during her “Fancy” era, in 2022.

“Of course, you gotta think about it,” Lanez, 30, swiftly responded. “This is somebody who went Diamond before. It’s certain accomplishments you can’t take away from somebody. One thing I know about her is she has an incredible fan base.”

2014’s “Fancy” dominated the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven weeks. It went on to earn RIAA certified Platinum status eight times. Azalea’s music has not reached the same stature since then.

The reporter then went on to enlighten the Canadian artist that Iggy’s recent NFL Raiders half-time performance received negativity before she even hit the stage.

Lanez responded with, “I aint gon’ lie, I saw Iggy perform live and its a whole lotta a**. Its actually a really great performance, I ain’t gon’ lie to you. I don’t know why he would say that. That’s crazy. Her performance is good.” He then added that Iggy doesn’t need any assistance with performing because, “her performances are amazing.”

Azalea has received some backlash for working with the “Iffy” rapper, who is still awaiting his trial to begin for allegedly assaulting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

“You’re all very welcome to speak your opinion freely about me… just as long as we all have an understanding: you are having a monologue & not a discussion with me – because (respectfully) my bills remain paid without your two cents,” the Australian rapper tweeted on October 7th.

A few days ahead of Iggy’s Tweet, Lanez and Azalea were spotted out at a strip club having a friendly dance battle. Iggy twerked as Tory hit a two-step.

Tory Lanez & Iggy Azalea out lastnight pic.twitter.com/YNc2hbJ2vj — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 2, 2022

The two have been rumored to be more than musical partners especially after Lanez received a cake from Iggy to celebrate the September release of his recent album Sorry 4 What. The 32-year-old gifted him an almost-too-real-to-eat champagne-bottle cake from the “One Umbrella Vineyard,” named after his independent label.

“Thank you baby girl,” the Chixtape artist captioned the clip with his intro song playing in the background. He wrote, “It’s a celebration bi**hes!!!! #Sorry4What ALBUM OUT NOW.” Iggy added in the comments, “Much deserved! [champagne toast]”

Lanez also titled a Sorry 4 What track seemingly after the “Fancy” rapper. On “Y.D.S // Iggy DelDia,” he raps, “Somebody need to thank your mama / For good face and for good a** on you / She come and need no drama / No fake friends and that’s a flex for you.” He adds, “I watch when she buss down / Good, mm, when she buss down.”