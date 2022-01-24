H.E.R., Big Sean, Ari Lennox, Lizzo And Moneybagg Yo To Headline iHeartRadio ‘Living Black’ Event

The return of iHeartMedia’s Black History Month celebration, Living Black!, is here, as announced by iHeartMedia on Monday (Jan. 24).

In its second year, the month-long on-air event will culminate with a special program including performances from H.E.R., Ari Lennox, Big Sean, Moneybagg Yo, and more, plus a special moment featuring Lizzo. Adding even more star power, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, John Legend, J. Cole, and Bas are also set to make special appearances.

Though performances will take place at Black-owned businesses across the country and at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles, the event will stream exclusively on TikTok on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and broadcast on the iHeartRadio app and on iHeartMedia Hip-Hop and R&B stations.

Thea Mitchem, Executive VP of Programming for iHeartMedia, shared in a statement, “iHeartRadio Living Black is a bold celebration of Black culture and showcases the beauty and influence of the Black experience. We’re thrilled to build upon the Living Black! foundation in our second year and excited to once again work with Magic Lemonade on this wonderful celebration.”

This year’s event is in partnership with AT&T’s Dream in Black, along with Peacock’s highly-anticipated drama, Bel-Air. Angela Burgin, Director of Marketing and Special Experiences for AT&T, added, “We are excited to collaborate with iHeartRadio Living Black! on this special event that recognizes some of the most influential people in Black culture. This platform connects the community, including members of AT&T’s Dream in Black Future Makers, together to amplify, celebrate and elevate Black voices.”

Following its premiere, iHeartRadio Living Black! will be available to stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT until Sunday, Mar. 6.

Check out Kirk Franklin’s performance at the inaugural iHeartRadio Living Black! below.