India.Arie Doesn’t Think Joe Rogan Is Racist And Accepts His Apology

It’s been a week since India.Arie clarified that her boycott against Spotify had more to do with artists being paid dust and Joe Rogan’s racist commentary and his use of the N-word than his ill-informed discussions regarding COVID-19.

However, the “Get It Together” singer spoke with CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday night (Feb. 7) sharing a new revelation that may come as a shock to her supportive fans. First, she admitted that she was previously aware of Rogan’s “insensitive language around race” because she’d heard “many episodes” of his podcast. This caused her to “tune out” on her own, but it was Rogan’s $100 million deal with Spotify and the streaming platform’s mistreatment of artists that caused her to bring these merged issues to light.

Later in the interview, the 46-year-old expressed, “I did think he did a fine job with his apology. He said a lot of the things I would want to hear someone say. The thing that stuck out to me the most is when he said, ‘It’s not my word to use.’ I think changed behavior is really what we’re looking for.”

Furthermore, she revealed, “I don’t think Joe Rogan is racist for using [the N-word]. I think he’s insensitive for using it.”

Recently, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek shared with employees in an internal memo, “While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more and I want to make one point very clear—I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

On Tuesday (Feb. 8), the Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram once again clearing the air regarding her comments, admitting that this all boils down to her integrity and dignity.

