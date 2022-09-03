India Shawn Announces ‘Before We Go Deeper’ Tour

India Shawn is heading on the road to support her riveting debut album, BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER). The six-city nationwide tour will hit most major cities including New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta this fall. Fellow artists Zyah Belle, Remey Williams, and Brik.Liam will join Shawn at select stops.

When announcing the tour on Instagram, the singer wrote, “Y’all have been so supportive of my debut album, I thought it was only right that we experience this music together. I’m bringing a few of my friends @zyahbelle @brikliam @remeywilliams to make sure everyone knows that R&B is alive and well.”

BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER) was the full-length release that followed her 2021 EP, Before We Go. The reflective journey of self-love permeated through the LP as Shawn detailed why the most important one to have is with one’s self. It’s especially heard on the single, “CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE.” The ballad highlights the battle between logic and emotion in the midst of navigating a romantic relationship.

Belle, one of Shawn’s supporting acts, will release her debut album, Yam Grier, ahead of the tour. On our Best R&B Albums of 2021 list, she was dubbed “a star on the rise” for her EP, Who’s Listening Anyway.

Tickets for all six cities are now available for purchase.