Isaiah Rashad, Doechii, And Kal Banx Perform “Wat U Sed” At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Isaiah Rashad, Doechii, and Kal Banx teamed up on the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards stage for a performance of their collaborative track “Wat U Sed.” The song is featured on the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper’s 2021 album The House Is Burning.

With the stage set to mirror the outside of a store including a phone booth, tables and chairs, a bus stop bench, and graffiti, all three artists delivered the vocals for their respective verses. The musicians were accompanied by backup dancers wearing different all-black outfits completed with face masks.

Isaiah Rashad attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Oct. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Following the performance of “Wat U Sed” the Chattanooga, Tenn. native remained on stage for a solo performance of “From the Garden,” which features Lil Uzi Vert on the album version. Rashad released The House Is Burning in August and additionally, Smino, Jay Rock, Duke Deuce, SZA, and 6lack are featured on the album.

“It’s like a scenario that you either can lay down with the flames or die from trying to hold on to material things and s**t like that, or you can get out in a timely manner. And if it all burns down, you still going to try to figure it out, right? Because if not, you might as well just lay in that motherfu**er. You got to start over. S**t, sometimes you got to start over two, three, four times, man. Five times, six times. It’s just that type of s**t. That’s all it means. You got to have encouraged thinking. Like the s**t they used to have on these walls [motioning to the classroom posters surrounding us]. Character traits. Perseverance.'” he said of the album during an interview with Roling Stone.

Watch the performance of “From The Garden” and “Wat U Sed” by Isaiah Rashad featuring Doechii and Kal Banx above, and check out the official music video for the track below.