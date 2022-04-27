Isley Brothers Join Janet Jackson And New Edition For Kentucky Derby Performances

It was announced in late March that both Janet Jackson and New Edition would be headlining Derby Night, kicking off the events surrounding this year’s Kentucky Derby. Now, it’s been revealed that the Isley Brothers are joining the festivities.

The dynamic duo consisting of Ronald and Ernie Isley will take centerstage during the Louisville Urban League Gala held on Wednesday, May 4. That Saturday, May 7, Janet and all six members of New Edition will headline Derby Night at Lynn Family Stadium, cementing the first time that a music event has been held at the soccer stadium.

“We are eager to bring new entertainment options to Louisville and give fans additional ways to celebrate Derby week,” Eric Granger, ASM Global’s general manager for all three venues, expressed in a press statement. “We are proud to work with a variety of live entertainment companies who are passionate about our community and excited to bring these new entertainment options to Louisville.”

New Edition wrapped their nationwide tour with Charlie Wilson and Jodeci earlier this month. For those unable to catch the Derby experience, Janet Jackson, New Edition, and the Isley Brothers will all perform during Essence Festival 2022. The highly-anticipated four-day experience returns in person this July.