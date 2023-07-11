Issa Rae’s Audio Company Raedio And Def Jam Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Issa Rae attends 'The cast of 'Barbie' appear on SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show' at SiriusXM Studios on June 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Issa Rae is continuing to push forward into the music industry. The 38-year-old actress’ “audio everywhere” company Raedio and Def Jam have announced a multi-year partnership.

Through this partnership, Raedio will have the opportunity to “sign, market, and distribute signed artists” through Def Jam and its subsidiaries. Another unique aspect of the deal is the fact that Raedio falls under HOORAE Media, which encompasses film, television production, and talent management. This opens the door for signees to expand beyond music, but also provides a “disruptive approach” to the current music label infrastructure.

“Our mission at Raedio is to continually evolve how and where people discover music and the opportunities for artists behind it,” Benoni Tagoe, President of Raedio, said in a statement. “Def Jam is the perfect partner with a storied legacy to align with Raedio’s mission and vision of disrupting the music industry as we know it. Together, we look forward to expanding our reach and fostering a creative home for our new artists.”

“Issa Rae is one of the most talented, respected and versatile creative leaders working in entertainment today,” Tunji Balogun, Def Jam CEO and Chairman, added. “Her passion for artistry and authentic storytelling puts Black creators and creatives at the center of an expansive world, where they resonate deeply with her audience. Raedio exemplifies Issa’s savvy, strategic and forward-thinking approach to building culture and community, aligning all of her verticals into one powerful audio ecosystem.”

This is an exciting venture for the Insecure creator, whose newest show Rap Sh!t just recently released a teaser and revealed the premiere date for its second season. The show will return on Aug. 10 on MAX, formerly HBO Max, with two new episodes before releasing the remaining six on a weekly basis.