Issa Rae’s Raedio Partners With Google For Emerging Artists Initiative

Raedio, the record label and joint “audio everywhere” venture Issa Rae founded in 2019 with Atlantic Records, has partnered with Google for a Creator Program designed for emerging artists.

The initiative will provide resources for underrepresented indie artists specifically highlighting more women of color within the music industry. In a statement provided to Billboard, Rae shared, “This partnership is perfectly aligned with my mission in helping open doors and provide opportunities for women to succeed and flourish in their craft. I can’t wait to see the impact this program and partnership has on the selectees and the music that is created as a result.”

Within the Raedio Creator Program Supported by Google, costs of production, recording, and marketing a 3-5 song EP will be covered for two female artists through funding from Google. Each artist will also be given funding to produce and develop one music video. The label will supervise and distribute the EPs, which will also be available to stream as well as be eligible for film/TV placements.

Two composers will gain Google’s funding for recording and artist collaborations related to TV, film, and brand placements. Raedio’s music supervision sector will seek out opportunities for their original songs to be placed. All artists and composers will maintain complete ownership of their music.

President of Raedio, Benoni Tagoe, shared, “We are proud to partner with Google to support women in music. As an audio everywhere company, Raedio places artists’ work in as many places where music is consumed as possible, increasing their visibility among fans and consumers, in turn increasing their earning potential. Raedio Creator Program Supported by Google is another way for us to do this by providing a platform, tangible resources, mentorship, and amplification for aspiring talent. We look forward to selecting the final artists and composers and supporting them in their musical journeys.”

Those interested will be able to submit their work for consideration, beginning next month. Recipients will be announced in March.

Raedio has aided in the rise of indie sensations such as Nnena, Josh Levi, TeaMarrr, and Baby Tate.