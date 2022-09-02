Issa Rae Releases ‘Rap Sh!t’ Soundtrack Feat. Dreezy, Tokyo Jetz, And More

Issa Rae’s Raedio has the official soundtrack for the debut season of Rap Sh!t. The 14-track project features original music from Dreezy, Tokyo Jetz, Jean Deaux, BEAM, Raedio acts TeaMarr, NCognita, and many more.

Fans can also stream their favorite songs including “Seduce and Scheme” from Mia and Shawna, the fictional rappers of Rap Sh!t, played by KaMillion and Aida Osman respectively.

“It’s an incredible feeling to finally release Rap Sh!t into the world and have it be so well received,” expressed Issa Rae, creator, and executive producer in a press statement. “Music is the soul of the show and our official soundtrack not only represents our characters but is a love letter to Miami and its unique sound.”

Raedio has also released the documentary short RAP SH!T: Crafting The Sonics of Miami, which is described as highlighting the creation of the project and how integral it was to capture the authenticity of the 305.

“The development of the soundtrack has been months in the making, as many of the songs are a result of Camp Raedio,” described Benoni Tagoe, president of Raedio.

“The songwriting camp was held in Miami and designed as a creative space to allow artists and songwriters to create original music for the show and soundtrack. We’re excited with the final result and can’t wait for fans to hear the full LP,” added Xtina Prince, Raedio’s head of label and publishing.

View the full Rap Sh!t soundtrack listing below and stream the project below.