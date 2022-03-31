J. Cole Teams Up With DJ Drama For Dreamville ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape

As anticipation ramps up for J. Cole’s upcoming Dreamville Festival, the rapper is teaming up with DJ Drama for a surprise mixtape from himself and his Dreamville roster titled D Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The project will be hosted by Drama and include appearances by Cole, Bas, Ari Lennox, Cozz, Omen, Lute, and EarthGang and is scheduled to drop on Thursday (March 31) at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. J. Cole’s shared the news in an Instagram post on late Wednesday evening.

“Smoke n-**a !!!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote in the caption of a short trailer featuring various Dreamville artists and commentary from DJ Drama. “Alright, so check it out,” the Drama announces in his signature tone. “You n-**as over here talking ’bout festivals?… I’m thinking more like invasions!… You gon’ stop playing on Dreamville’s top!… Like n-**as don’t run this!”

While additional details surrounding the mixtape are sparse, the core artists involved are on the bill for this year’s Dreamville Festival. It’s plausible for those in attendance and viewing at home to hear material from the mixtape performed during various points this weekend. On Saturday (April 2), JID, EarthGang, Lute are all set to perform, while Omen, Cozz, Bas, Ari Lennox, and Sunday’s headliner, J. Cole, will take the stage on Sunday (April 3) for his set.

For those who were unable to score a ticket, this year’s Dreamville Festival will be broadcasted live via the Amazon Music app, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and Amazon Prime Video in partnership with Amazon Music’s Rotation.

“In just a few short years, J. Cole has made Dreamville Festival into one of the preeminent hip-hop moments of the year, hosting performances from the hottest up-and-coming artists and established talents,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of Hip Hop and R&B for Amazon Music, in Monday’s announcement. “We at Rotation have worked to make Amazon Music the home for these kinds of activations and I can’t wait to bring Dreamville Festival into the homes of Hip Hop and R&B fans around the globe.”

The Dreamville Festival is scheduled to take place on April 2 and April 3 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, N.C.

Check out the full lineup for this year’s Dreamville Festival below.