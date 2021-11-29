J. Cole Scores 3 More Certified Platinum Singles

Rapper J. Cole continues to add accolades to his resume as three of Cole’s singles have been added to the RIAA’s certified platinum database.

Two songs from the rapper’s most recent album, The Off-Season—”Pride is the Devil” featuring Lil Baby, and “My Life” featuring Morray and 21 Savage—achieved the milestone, as well as the KOD track, “Motiv8.” In addition, the Revenge of the Dreamers III single, “Middle Child,” is now certified 7x platinum, giving Cole over 20 platinum solo and collaborative singles to date. All four tracks were newly certified on the same day (Nov. 23).

Although his latest full-length solo project has yet to surpass the same benchmark, The Off-Season has garnered Cole numerous nods, including four nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Cole’s “Pride is the Devil” is up for the Best Melodic Rap Performance category, while The Off-Season is competing against Ye’s Donda, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost, and Nas’ King’s Disease II in the Best Rap Album category. He also earned nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with “My Life” featuring Morray and 21 Savage,” giving him 16 Grammy nominations in total. Cole has previously won one Grammy, scoring a trophy for his work alongside 21 Savage on “A Lot” in 2020.