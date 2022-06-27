Jacquees Says Future Executive Produced His Next Project: “I’m Telling My Business”

Jacquees attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Jacquees has remained low-key for much of 2022 but promises fans a new album, with the assistance of Future. On the 2022 BET Awards red carpet, the R&B singer revealed his next project is executive produced by the “Mask Off” rapper. The two Georgia natives have previously collaborated on multiple songs.

“My album coming out, it’s an executive produced by Future,” he revealed. “Y’all can get ready for that, it’s going to be crazy. I’m so excited.”

Without sharing a release date, the self-proclaimed King Of R&B continued to detail how the album will have different themes than his previous releases.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 20: Rapper Future and Jacquees attend his ‘Future City’ Birthday Party at Magic City on November 20, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“We’re gonna get the vulnerable Jaquees,” he expressed. “I’m telling my business…It’s not just about fu**kin…Now I’m talking to love sh*t. Some real sh*t.”

So far this year, Jacquees released one song “Say Yea” in May. The 28-year-old musician’s OG, R&B legend Keith Sweat, makes an appearance in the video for the affectionate song. Jacquees was also featured on CyHi’s June project EGOT The EP on the song “Tears.”

Jacquees’ last project came in 2020 with the mixtape Exit 78. That same year, he was nominated for the BET award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

Check out the music video for Jacquees’ latest release “Say Yea” below.