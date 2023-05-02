Jadakiss Recounts When Kodak Black Made Him Rewrite A Verse

Jadakiss is a highly respected rapper and he’s always willing to do what’s necessary to improve a verse. The 47-year-old legend recently told the story of when Kodak Black asked him to do a song over.

On Tuesday (May 2), the LOX rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club, where he was asked if any rapper ever asked him to rewrite a verse. He revealed that it happened back in 2018 while working on “Mama” with the Pompano Beach, Fla. rapper.

“Kodak Black. My man Yak,” Jada said. “Yak told me to switch it and it was a song about our moms. I’m like, ‘Yak.’ I switched it and he like, ‘No doubt.’ I’m a person that’s easy to work with. It was funny to me. I think I spoke to him. He asked me and actually said it I think.”

While Jadakiss may not have looked at that particular collaboration with a competitive mindset, he is gearing up to revisit a 2021 battle that is still talked about to this day. The Kiss Of Death rapper told VIBE he’d do a Verzuz rematch with The LOX against Dipset.

“You gotta talk to my advisors,” Kiss said regarding Jim Jones’ challenge for a rematch. “I would love to run it back, you know what I mean? Why not? For sure.” Jadakiss also revealed that he is working on a new album that is set to come out this year, though he does not have a title, date, or timeline for when exactly that will be.