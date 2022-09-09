Jadakiss, Ma$e, And Cam’ron To Unite For 3 Headed Monster Tour

Jadakiss, Cam’ron, and Ma$e are back outside this fall as the artists are set to hit the road for their 3 Headed Monster Tour. The LOX’s Jadakiss announced the news on Friday (Sept. 9) via his Instagram account. The Yonkers legend revealed the tour will kick off on Oct. 19 until the eve of Halloween.

“On the road again!,” the LOX rhymer enthusiastically expressed. “Me, Ma$e and Cam’ron. Tickets go on sale Sept. 13th at 10am, grab yours while you can! Visit 3HeadedMonsterTour.com for more info.”

The 3 Headed Monster Tour will be comprised of mainly East Coast locales. Jadakiss, Ma$e, and Cam’ron are set to hit the stage in Bridgeport, Conn., Philadelphia, Elmont, N.Y., Pittsburgh, Norfolk, Va., Augusta, Ga., and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

The news arrives on the heels of Ma$e and Cam settling their long-standing feud. Ma$e appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in August 2022, where he discussed the beef’s origin and his regret.

“At first, my problem with Cam was just that they thought I had money I didn’t have. I was flexing crazy, so ni**s was like, ‘Yo, Murda ain’t sharing the bag,'” the Harlem artist expressed. “I never got the bag. Now that we looking back, you can see he never got that bag. And then by the time I got the bag, we was enemies already, so I didn’t get to break ’em off.”

“That’s one of the relationships I regret. I think I got two that I regret, and going at Killa, I wanted to do that but that was my ni**a. So that really hurt me.”

Peep the tour’s dates in full below.

3 Headed Monster Tour Dates

10/19/22 – Bridgeport, CT | Total Morgage Arena

10/20/22 – Philadelphia, PA | Liacouras Center

10/21/22 – Elmont, NY | UBS Arena

10/23/22 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

10/27/22 – Norfolk, VA | Scope Arena

10/28/22 – Augusta, GA | James Brown Arena

10/30/22 – Ft Lauderdale, FL | FLA Live Arena