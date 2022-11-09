Jadakiss, Styles P Announce ‘Back To Back: Masters of the In & Out Flow’ Show In NYC

Jadakiss (L) and Styles P of The Lox perform onstage with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jadakiss and Styles P of Yonkers rap crew The LOX are holding a year-end concert for their loyal New York City fans, the two MCs announced Monday via Instagram.

According to a promotional post shared on both artists’ accounts, the pair will host a show entitled ‘Back To Back: Masters of the In & Out Flow’ at Irving Plaza next month.

“NYC!!!! my brother @jadakiss and myself wanted to do something special to close out the year. Dec 16th at the legendary @irvingplaza come witness history,” Styles, 47, captioned the announcement. “We will be announcing the artist lineup, @realstraingang strain release and sponsors in the coming weeks. Get ready!!!”

He went on to add, “If you’re interested in sponsoring the event contact @doubt_x_belief while there’s time!!!!! Ticket link in my bio.”

Later Monday evening, Jada and SP teamed up with PCNY Lifestyle and non-profit 4MyCiTy to give away a literal truckload of goods to their community.

“@pcny @stylesp hit me yesterday and said meet us @juicesforlifeyo we feel like giving out some things to the community and look at the turn out ????❤️??,” Jadakiss, 47, captioned a clip of the organizations handing out large boxes of food to neighbors.

The pair’s announcement and good deed follow Styles’ decision to retire from rap as a solo artist.

“I have two more solo projects for y’all, and then I’m out!!! I’ll be on deck for all things Lox music, shows, etc. So on the closeout, go get the last two albums because thats it for the solo career!!!!,” announced the MC in October, adding that he’d also soon be stepping down as owner of Juices 4 Life.

“My main focus is trying to push Farmacy For Life to the next level. I’ve realized I slacked and never adequately traveled to the juices BK, Fordham, and barely go to the Tremont locations,” he confessed. “This isn’t fair to my partners, nor is it inspirational to the youth that are watching. It’s also not fair to myself to be honest with you. For that I apologize.”

“I believe, rather I know, the people are in good hands with my partners and brothers. They have the same passion and drive and care for the people as I do, so y’all good.”