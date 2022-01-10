Jaheim Requests A ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Usher

Apparently, Jaheim is looking for all the smoke.

The Ghetto Love crooner took to Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 9) with a declaration. Under a photo of himself and Usher captioned, “Let’s settle this once and for all,” Jaheim shared, “Someone set it up!!! Let’s move all the pawns out the way!!! King Move but if you are scared, I’ll just say checkmate!”

He continued, “I will give @usher 1 month to step up. Nothing personal he’s one of the best. RESPECTIVELY. I’m w/ all the SMOKE. YOU THE FANS CAN MAKE THIS HAPPEN IMMEDIATELY. IM SO SERIOUS j@ is ready.”

Jaheim/Instagram

Almost instantaneously, said fans took to Twitter wholeheartedly refuting the request. Singer Tiffany Evans stated, “I know Jaheim not talmbout thee Usher Raymond lol.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Jaheim calling out Usher for a Versuz he GOT to be talking about a usher at mount zion baptist.” When singer Durand Bernarr expressed that Jaheim should have called out Case instead, one person replied, “Only person Jaheim needs to call, is the Woman he shoulda put first. That man don’t need to be on no verzuz.”

I know Jaheim not talmbout thee Usher Raymond lol — Tiffany Evans (@Mstiffevans) January 10, 2022

Only person Jaheim needs to call, is the Woman he shoulda put first. That man don’t need to be on no verzuz? https://t.co/m6QAUNH7YC — Cindy Noir✨ (@Ebonie_QT) January 10, 2022

Some potentially better matchups posed by Black Twitter included J. Holiday, Lyfe Jennings, Anthony Hamilton, Avant, Carl Thomas, and Joe.

Jaheim has since set his social accounts to private.