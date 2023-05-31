Janelle Monáe Embarking On Age Of Pleasure Tour, Beginning Late August

Janelle Monáe has announced that they will embark on their nationwide Age Of Pleasure Tour later this year.

The 26-city run commences on August 30 in Seattle and will make stops in major cities including Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Dallas. The tour will wrap in Inglewood, Calif. at the YouTube Theater on October 18.

News of the tour comes ahead of Monáe’s highly-anticipated new album, The Age of Pleasure—which is slated for release on June 9. Their clever new single, “Lipstick Lover,” is currently making rounds with a spicy visual to match.

However, the 37-year-old free spirit issued the “clean virgin” alternate video just yesterday (May 30). “Aight after much back and forth and private court dates i decided to release the sinsored ‘clean virgin’ of ‘Lipstick Lover’ against my will,” they declared. “I added 100 more pixels by hand so y’all bet not sneak and watch the original. It’s still very cool to me. Enjoy loves!”

Tickets for the long-awaited tour will be available via Verizon presales on Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale starts on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

See full dates for the Age Of Pleasure Tour below.

Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

*non-Live Nation date