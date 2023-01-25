Janelle Monáe Goes Topless In Vacation Video Promoting New Song “Float”

On Tuesday (Jan. 24), award-winning singer and actress Janelle Monáe posted a montage video joining her friends on vacation — all in promotion of her new single, “Float.”

In the clip, there are images of a Monáe splashing around on inflatable pool toys, doing cartwheels on the grass, turning up with her friends, and even going topless in the pool. The majority of the video appears to be from her birthday celebration, which took place back in December.

The snippet of the song hears Monáe speak about once being insecure and now finding confidence to not just “walk” into any room, but “float.”

She sings: “No I’m not the same, I think I done changed/ See something not the same/ I used to walk into the room head down, I don’t walk, now I float/ Float all of my, float all of this, float/ They hangin’ onto that goose down in my coat/ Float all of my, float all of this, float/ I don’t step, I don’t walk, I don’t dance, I just float.”

“Float” sounds like it will set a new tone for Monáe, that screams “she’s come into her own.”

As of publication time, a release date for The Glass Onion star’s new single has not been announced.

Monáe’s last full-length studio-album was Dirty Computer in 2018, which went on to receive two Grammy nods, including Album of the Year. The LP boasted the popular singles “Make Me Feel,” “Django Jane,” “Pynk” and “I Like That.”

The album, released via Wondaland, Bad Boy and Atlantic Records, debuted at No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 chart and sold 54,000 units in its first week.

Check out the energetic clip promoting Janelle Monáe’s forthcoming single “Float” above.