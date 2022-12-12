Janet Jackson To Embark On ‘Together Again’ Tour In 2023

Janet Jackson is hitting the road in 2023 and bringing Ludacris along for the ride. On Monday (Dec. 12), Jackson, 56, announced that she will be taking her legendary talents on a 33-city expedition entitled the Together Again Tour, featuring Luda as a special guest. This will be her first tour in four years.
“I’m going back on tour and yes, we will be together again very very soon…I miss you guys so much and I cannot wait to see you,” she expressed on an Instagram Live stream from her official account.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee’s tour will commemorate three significant anniversaries for the legendary pop star, including her 50th anniversary in entertainment, 25 years of The Velvet Rope, and 30 years of janet. Ms. Jackson will also debut new music during her commemorative trek.
The Together Again Tour will commence on April 14, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla., and travel across 22 states before ending in Seattle on June 21, 2023. Fans of the icon will be able to snag tickets to the musical celebration starting on Dec. 13 on Ticketmaster’s official website.
Elsewhere, the Grammy award-winning songstress recently inducted her longtime collaborators Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday (Nov. 5).
The trio collaborated on 1986’s Control album, which served as a precursor to the new jack swing era, and helped cement Jackson’s status as music royalty.
“I’ve got to be the luckiest guy in the whole world. I just had Janet Jackson induct me into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Lewis, 65, said as he accepted his award.
Tickets for the Together Again Tour go on sale on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13, starting at 11 a.m. local time, until Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
See the full tour dates below.
TOGETHER AGAIN TOUR DATES
Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
*Not a Live Nation Date