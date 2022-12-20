Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour

The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple.

During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.”

In an Instagram post, Luda issued a statement after the tour announcement. “Humbled to be a part of some ICONIC S**T,” read his post’s caption. “I’d Get Yo Tix Now B4 They SELL THE F**K OUT!!”

Jackson also confirmed with the co-hosts that new music will arrive in conjunction with the tour. The highly-anticipated event was first teased years ago, and again during her recent documentary. Previously billed as the Black Diamond Tour, it was canceled because of COVID and was set to lead into Jackson’s retirement. At the end of the four-part visual, Jackson teased a new single and noted that she wants to go out with a bang.

Back in September, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope and released its deluxe edition with Teddy Riley’s TNT Remix of “I Get Lonely” featuring Blackstreet, the J. Dilla (Ummah Jay Dee) remix of “Got ‘Til It’s Gone,” and the Timbaland-Missy Elliott remix of “Go Deep” finally being made available on streaming services.

Not to mention, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis—the visionaries behind her career-defining album—also told VIBE they’re also set to embark on tour in 2023, so maybe fans will get multiple live doses of the Pop Queen.