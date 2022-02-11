Janet Jackson’s Music Streams Surge Following Lifetime Documentary Premiere

Some of Janet Jackson’s top hits have reemerged in popularity since the debut of her eponymous documentary series on Lifetime. After Janet Jackson. aired in four-part segments over the span of two days, streaming numbers surged on the popstars music.

According to Billboard, the singer earned 10.6 million official on-demand U.S. streams in the week ending Feb. 3 recording a growth of 109% from the week ending Jan. 27, according to MRC Data. For albums only, Janet Jackson’s catalog counted 17,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Feb. 3, up 282%, with Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 accounting for 4,000 equivalent album units.

Clive Davis and Janet Jackson speak onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

While her massive discography was boosted overall, five songs came out on top according to the data. “That’s The Way Love Goes” saw the most streams followed by “All for You,” “Control,” “Any Time, Any Place,” and “Nasty” respectively. As far as song sales, the same two tracks take the top spots. Also noted, “Rhythm Nation,” “Escapade” and “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” each sold 1000 copies.

According to the report, the documentary itself was widely successful. Janet Jackson. was Lifetime’s most-watched non-fiction program since Surviving R. Kelly which aired in 2019. The first episode of the docuseries counted 2.8 million people on live TV and another 1.2 million in the next few days either digitally or on-demand streaming. Episodes two through four claimed 4.3 million, 3.7 million, and 3.8 million viewers, respectively.

Although Janet Jackson. left some questions unanswered, the docuseries reminded generations old and new alike of the star power and talent of the legendary musician.

