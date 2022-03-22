Janet Jackson And New Edition To Perform At Derby Night Ahead Of Essence Fest

This year, the Kentucky Derby will be historic as Janet Jackson and New Edition are both set to headline Derby Night, ushering in the 85° West Music Festival on Saturday, May 7th.

The monumental event is the first concert to take place at the outdoor soccer stadium. Derby Night occurs after the 2022 Kentucky Derby at the Lynn Family Stadium.

“This concert will not only provide an exciting new entertainment opportunity for the Louisville region. It also helps showcase the venue’s ability to offer a variety of programming and will open doors to welcome more world class artists to perform to fans at Lynn Family Stadium in the future,” expressed Eric Granger, ASM Global General Manager in a press release.

Pre-sale tickets for the 85° West Music Festival Derby Night will be available on Thursday (March 24). General public tickets will be available on Friday (March 25) at 10 a.m. ET. Local residents can purchase tickets directly at the Stadium box office.

Aside from Derby Night, New Edition is currently embarking on a nationwide tour with Charlie Wilson and Jodeci. Furthermore, fans can catch both acts as headliners of Essence Festival 2022. The esteemed four-day experience returns in-person this July. They will be joined by The Isley Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan, and more.