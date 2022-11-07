Janet Jackson Recreates ‘Control’ Look For 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on Saturday (Nov. 5). The songwriting-product ion duo’s esteemed honor was presented by none other than Janet Jackson, who recreated her hairstyle and look on the cover of her breakthrough album, Control.

The “Nasty” singer’s custom outfit was designed by Christian Siriano. “When Janet calls and asks you to re-create her CONTROL album cover you do it! Wow how do I get to create for this Icon! I love this woman so much!!!!,” the designer tweeted alongside a then-and-now photo of the 56-year-old star.

When Janet calls and asks you to re-create her CONTROL album cover you do it! Wow how do I get to create for this Icon! I love this woman so much!!!! ?? #blessed pic.twitter.com/fRGg8UlqUP — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) November 7, 2022

Jackson, Jam, and Lewis collaborated on her 1986 pioneering, hit LP that served as a precursor to the new jack swing era. It cemented the mother of one‘s legacy in pop music and secured the Flyte Tyme founders as trailblazers of contemporary R&B.

When accepting his award, Lewis, 65, reportedly said, “I got to be the luckiest guy in the whole world. I just had Janet Jackson induct me into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.” Usually a man of few words, he went on to thank his family, his musical partner, and the late Prince in his nearly-seven minute long speech.

Janet Jackson speaks onstage at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Jam, 63, chimed in afterward, joking, “That’s the most I’ve heard Terry Lewis talk in his whole life.”

Prior to the induction ceremony, Jam told VIBE, “For me, it just means that when you write music history, we’re in there somewhere. You can’t write music history without our contribution to it in some way. So, that feels really good.”

Jam and Lewis’ induction also featured pre-recorded tributes from Mary J. Blige, Usher, Mariah Carey, and Jackson. The latter—who was inducted in 2019—expressed, “Making music to them is not about following the trends or chasing the latest sound or watching the charts. It’s about saying what you truly feel in a way that fans can enjoy.”

The full 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony premieres on Saturday, Nov. 19 on HBO and HBO Max.

Watch the video for Control‘s lead single, “What Have You Done For Me Lately”—a record that catapulted her career and shelved Jam and Lewis’ solo plans for 35 years.