Janet Jackson Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘The Velvet Rope’ With Deluxe Edition

Janet Jackson is gearing up to honor the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning album, The Velvet Rope.

On Friday (Oct. 7), the 56-year-old is releasing a new deluxe edition of the album with two bonus tracks, “Accept Me” and “God’s Stepchild,” plus long-awaited B sides and 13 new remixes will hit streaming platforms for the first time.

Fans can anticipate the digital arrival of songs like Teddy Riley’s TNT Remix of “I Get Lonely” featuring Blackstreet, the J. Dilla (Ummah Jay Dee) remix of “Got ‘Til It’s Gone,” and the Timbaland-Missy Elliott remix of “Go Deep.”

In tandem with the commemoration, remastered versions of “Go Deep,” “I Get Lonely,” “You,” “Got ’Til It’s Gone,” and “Together Again (Deeper Remix)” will be available on YouTube in HD.

The Velvet Rope debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and produced two hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Not to mention, the visual for fan-favorite “Got ‘Til It’s Gone” featuring Joni Mitchell and Q-Tip won a Grammy for Best Short Form Music Video.

The Queens rapper hinted at a potential romance after collaborating on the record, but the mother of one has never addressed the rumors. However, Jackson did tease new music when she released her documentary earlier this year, and may be close to rescheduling her highly-anticipated Black Diamond Tour.

Relive the greatness of The Velvet Rope era below.