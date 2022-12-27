Curren$y And Jay Electronica Tease Joint Album And Movie

Curren$y and Jay Electronica are gearing up for their greatest collaboration to-date—a joint album.

On Instagram Live recently, the Covert Coup rapper was joined by Electronica to tease the untitled full-length project they still need to finish. The pair also are rumored to be working on a movie.

“I’m still in Mexico. We still got [an] album to record and a movie to shoot on levee,” wrote the Written Testimony rapper during the livestream. Curren$y later shared a screenshot of the comment with a cap emoji to fuel the ruse.

The New Orleans natives previously worked together on “AD6” from Spitta’s 2021 release, Pilot Talk 4. Curren$y gleefully tweeted about his appreciation for Jay jumping onto the track. The last-minute addition to the album quickly became a fan-favorite among listeners.

“J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A lost his mind … glad we’re buddies man…dude is out of control with rap,” wrote the 41-year-old. “Thanks for the verse man… you are a source of motivation for me man…I’ll carry this inspiration into 2022 and bring it to the studio errrday let’s f**kin go.. #pilottalk4.”

Electronica, 46, released his debut album, A Written Testimony, in March 2020. The LP debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album the following year.

This joint effort follows the recent announcement of Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard releasing their own collaborative album amid the arrival of its lead single, “My Friends,” featuring Lil Durk. Other rappers that also joined forces recently are Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, who are now supergroup, Mount Westmore.