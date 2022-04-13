Footage Of Jay Z’s 2001 Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance With Michael Jackson Discovered

Footage has surfaced of Jay Z’s legendary 2001 performance at New York City radio station Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert, during which he famously brought out late music icon Michael Jackson onstage. The clip, which was uploaded on YouTube by HipHopVCR, includes the clearest footage of Hov’s performance from that day that’s been made available thus far.

The performance, which took place in June 2001 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., included a number of memorable moments that added to Jay Z’s legend. One of the more notable highlights was Hov’s debut of a preview of what would become his Blueprint track “Takeover,” in which he dissed late Mobb Deep member Prodigy on the song’s second verse. To add insult to injury, Jay Z also unearthed pictures of a young Prodigy in full dance regalia and had them put on a jumbo screen for full display, a tactful move that has gone down in Hip-Hop lore.

In addition to the King of Pop, Jay Z’s set from that year included a guest appearance from Missy Elliott, as well as previews of material that would eventually be included on Blueprint, which was released months after the performance on Sept. 11, 2001.

Watch Jay Z’s 2001 Summer Jam performance below.