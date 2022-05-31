JAY-Z Curates New TIDAL Playlist In Celebration Of Memorial Day

Shawn Carter attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Jay-Z may have once been a brash upstart without much regard for his contemporaries, however, over the years, he’s evolved into an elder statesman and tastemaker. In his latest effort to shine a light on his predecessors in the rap game, Hov recently shared his latest playlist, which the rapper personally curated for TIDAL in celebration of Memorial Day.

The playlist, which includes a cover of Jay-Z in a DJ booth with singer Jae Murphy, includes selections from previous collaborators like Kanye West, Drake, Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar, and Future, it also boasts contributions from fresher faces like Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Lil Durk, Gunna, and Tems. Running just over an hour long and 22 tracks deep, Hov’s latest playlist is a collection of tracks that doubles as an invaluable cosign that is celebrated as a honor by many of the artists featured.

A past-time he takes pride in, the rap legend boasted of his prowess as a playlist curator just last year, placing himself in the upper echelon of participants in that arena. “I found so many songs [on Tidal], my playlist game is A++,” Hov said at the time. “I challenge anyone out there. I’m definitely, you know, in the top tier of playlist creators.”

I thought I was nice, but JAY-Z’s song selection is out of this world. Any genre. Any BPM. Jigga Man really can curate vibes in any room @sc — And my bro @trvisXX can DJ too! I called him #DJCactusJack on the mic lol @kodaklens is my witness! Happy Birthday Ty Ty! #TyTy50 pic.twitter.com/CvqPirZAa6 — Jae Murphy (@JaeMurphy) May 24, 2022

Prior to his latest playlist, Jay-Z released his last in Dec of 2021, which was preceded by a playlist honoring Nas, a year-end playlist in 2020, two installments of Songs for Survival, and various other collections.