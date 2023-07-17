Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

JAY-Z Becomes First Black Male Recording Artist With 10 Multi-Platinum Albums

Hov joins Mariah Carey as the first Black artists to sell two million albums 10 times.

JAY-Z Wearing Black Suit And White Shirt
Shawn Carter attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

JAY-Z’s run of historic feats continues. The Hip-Hop veteran has become the first Black male recording artist of any genre to ever have at least 10 solo studio albums reach double-platinum certification.

Last Wednesday (July 12), the RIAA updated its list of certifications, with Hov’s 2009 album Blueprint 3 becoming his tenth solo release to reach two million album-equivalent sales. In addition to Blueprint 3, his 2003 effort, The Black Album, reached the quadruple platinum mark, raising his total album sales in the U.S. to a reported 33.5 million and counting. In comparison, Eminem has eight multi-platinum solo albums, while Drake currently sits at seven albums with double-platinum certifications or higher.

While JAY-Z is the first Black male and first rapper ever to reach that feat, he follows Mariah Carey as the second Black person in history to compile double-digit multi-platinum studio albums in a career. The R&B star has 11 solo albums that have surpassed two million copies sold domestically and is the most commercially successful Black female soloist of all-time. The next two closest Black female singers are Beyoncé and Whitney Houston, with six and seven multi-platinum albums, respectively.

Jay-Z speaking with Desiree Perez at the library.
Related Story

JAY-Z Exhibition Celebrating His Career Arrives At Brooklyn Public Library

JAY-Z Wearing Suit
Jay-Z attends the 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In addition to his 10 multi-platinum solo albums, JAY-Z has two collaborative albums that have sold at least two million copies, 2004’s Collision Course with Linkin Park and 2011’s Watch the Throne with Kanye West.

It’s fitting that JAY-Z and Mariah Carey are the first two Black artists to reach this milestone given their lengthy musical and personal relationships with one another. In 1999, JAY-Z appeared alongside Carey on “Heartbreaker,” the lead-single from Carey’s seventh studio album Rainbow. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for two consecutive weeks and became Carey’s 14th chart-topping single at that point in her career. Carey now has 19 No. 1 Hot 100 singles, while JAY-Z currently sits at four.

Mariah Carey And JAY-Z performing onstage
Singer Mariah Carey performs with rapper Jay Z at Madison Square Garden on August 23, 2006 in New York City. Scott Gries/Getty Images
Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad