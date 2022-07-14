Jay-Z Has No Intention Of Retiring From Rap

Jay-Z has revealed that he has no plans in the immediate future to retire from rap.

In a sneak peek of season two of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart, the comedian sat down with Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter to discuss his plans for new music and where the hip-hop visionary currently finds himself musically.

Getting candid about his relationship with rap, Jay-Z revealed that he isn’t the best at retiring and recalled the moment he retired from rap after dropping his classic project, The Black Album. The businessman detailed his mindset during his first bout with retirement and revealed that he just needed some time off without actually calling it quits.

“Nah, I tried. I’m terrible at that,” Jay-Z expressed, recalling his infamous 2003 retirement announcement. “I just needed a break, I was really burnt out at that time, I was releasing an album every year 96, 97, 98, soundtracks, other people’s albums, touring, I just looked up one day, and I was like, ‘I’m tired.’ I’d never been on vacation until 2000, my whole life.”

SRapper Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter look on during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on June 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Hov added that while he hasn’t been hitting the studio to work on new music, he has no intentions of retiring from rap at the current moment.

“I don’t know what happens next, I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say that I’m retired,” Carter declared. “It’s a gift, and who am I to shut it off? It’s open to whatever. And it may have a different form or interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album, maybe it is. I have no idea, but I’m just going to leave it open.”

Jay-Z’s most recent verse appears on Pusha T’s “Neck & Wrist,” featuring Pharrell.

Hov’s verse, which sounded like the 52-year-old emcee had been keeping his pen sharp, immediately set the internet ablaze, with some listeners crowning Jay-Z’s sixteen as one of the rap verses of the year.

Watch the sneak peek for Hart to Heart above. Season 2 of Kevin Heart’s Hart to Heart premieres on July 14.