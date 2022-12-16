Jay-Z’s TIDAL Playlist Reveals His Favorite Songs Of 2022

Rapper, Jay-Z is seen following the conclusion of Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

For those wondering what music icons like Jay-Z listen to, the rapper has given the world a glimpse into his personal taste by revealing his TIDAL 2022 year-end playlist. The Brooklyn rapper’s favorites included a wide-range of genres and styles, with mainstream rap stars, pop artists, Afro-Beats stalwarts and a few R&B acts all making appearances.

In terms of Hip-Hop, Hov included tracks from a number of artists he’s previously collaborated with, such as Drake’s 21 Savage assisted “Jimmy Cooks,” Nas’ “Thun,” Future’s “WAIT FOR U” featuring Drake and Tems, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Rich Spirit.” He also showed love to cuts by Lil Uzi Vert (“Just Wanna Rock”), Lil Baby (“In a Minute”), Vince Staples and Mustard (“Magic”), Gunna and Young Thug (“Pushin P”), Lil Yachty (“Poland”), Kodak Black (“Purple Stamp), and Quavo and Takeoff (“Hotel Lobby”).

Among the most renowned lyricists of all-time, the 52-year-old’s playlist extended beyond being mere hits and accounted for the sheer excellence of rewind-worthy standouts like Benny The Butcher and J. Cole’s “Johnny P’s Caddy,” Babyface Ray’s “A1 Since Day 1,” Conway the Machine’s “John Woo Flick,” and EST Gee and 42 Dugg’s “Thump Sh*t.” He also tuned into himself quite a bit throughout the year, as his appearances on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” and Pusha T’s “Neck & Wrist” both made the list.

In addition to giving Snoh Alegra a well-deserved cosign with the placement of her fan-favorite “DO 4 LOVE,” and acknowledging the replay value of Rosalía’s hit “Bizcochito,” the 4:44 rapper was sure to reserve a few slots for wifey. Beyoncé secured three inclusions from her Renaissance album, “America Has a Problem,” “I’m That Girl” and “Plastic Off the Sofa,” a decision that will likely avoid at least one “Family Feud” between the superstar couple.

Jay-Z attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Aside from Beyoncé, other artists with multiple appearances on Hov’s TIDAL year-end playlist include Drake and 21 Savage, Future, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Gunna, Pusha T, Benny the Butcher, Metro Boomin, and Takeoff.

Listen to Jay-Z’s entire TIDAL year-end playlist here.