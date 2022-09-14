Jazmine Sullivan And Adam Blackstone Release New Single, “‘Round Midnight”

Jazmine Sullivan’s fan-favorite rendition of “‘Round Midnight” is now an official single with the help of multi-instrumentalist Adam Blackstone alongside Questlove, James Poyser, and the BBE Big Band.

“Only one person can get me to bring back Round midnight!! My friend before all the accolades @adamblackstone,” teased Sullivan, the two-time Grammy winner. “Proud of you and all ur success but also for keeping your integrity! Check out his entire project guys.. you’ll love it!”

First recorded in 1943 by jazz pianist Thelonious Monk, “Round Midnight” is one of jazz’s most recorded standards. Monk’s version with his quintet was added to the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1993. Miles Davis’ 1957 rendition became one of his signature tunes and was pivotal to him securing his deal with Columbia Records.

In 1986, the record was used to title the film Round Midnight, which starred notable saxophonist Dexter Gordon. The fictional story was loosely based on a composite of jazz legends Lester Young and Bud Powell, in addition to the memoir, Dance of the Infidels. The film is a tragic telling that showcases the Paris jazz scene during the 1950s. The soundtrack by Herbie Hancock includes a host of other “jazz standards” including the titular single and won the Oscar for Best Original Score.

There are also covers of the song by Ella Fitzgerald, Ledisi, and Chaka Khan. With this recording, there’s a chance for it to be performed live at Blue Note Jazz Festival.

“Round Midnight” is available on all streaming platforms. Listen to the preview below.