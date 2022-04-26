Jazmine Sullivan’s Debut Album Is Now Certified Platinum

This Jazmine Sullivan reign will not let up as the Grammy-winning singer gains seven new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Fearless, her 2008 Grammy-nominated debut album, is now certified platinum with over one million units sold. This is also her first platinum-selling album to date. In addition to this feat, her hit singles, “Need U Bad” (produced by Missy Elliott), “Bust Your Windows” (produced by Salaam Remi), and “Insecure” featuring Bryson Tiller, are all certified platinum.

Also, her Remi-produced “Lions, Tigers & Bears” and timeless ballad, “In Love with Another Man,” are now certified gold alongside “Let It Burn” from her 2015 Grammy-nominated LP, Reality Show.

Taking to Instagram, Sullivan celebrated her new certifications with a compilation video in her Stories captioned, “Thank you all for making this possible. I’m grateful. Thank you to everyone who worked on these projects with me. Congrats.”

Earlier this year, her Heaux Tales trifecta of singles all gained new certifications. “Pick Up Your Feelings” gained a platinum certification while the honest “Girl Like Me” featuring H.E.R. and the sultry “On It” featuring Ari Lennox, became certified gold.

Sullivan recently wrapped her Heaux Tales Tour in Los Angeles at the new YouTube Theater and is set to headline Sol Blume Festival, Funk Fest, Essence Festival, Governors Ball, Roots Picnic, and Lollapalooza. The Philly native is also working on a potential Heaux Tales movie with Issa Rae, who appeared on Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe that arrived this past February.