Jazmine Sullivan Named October Music Director For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

Singer, songwriter, and renowned enthusiast of all “heaux tales” Jazmine Sullivan has been named Music Director for the October issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

For the publication’s latest issue, the Philly native carefully curated a playlist that focuses on the theme of purpose, which, for Sullivan, means “fulfilling your personal dreams and goals while also finding a way to give back in meaningful ways.” She said, “I knew music was my calling very early on, but recently it’s become a platform for me to help people in other ways.”

The 28-track playlist features songs like Frank Ocean’s “Sweet Life,” Gil Scott-Heron’s “Save The Children,” Mary J. Blige’s “My Life,” her own song, “Silver Lining,” and Beyoncé’s “Bigger,” which the 34-year-old explains as a track that “makes you look outside of your own personal woes.”

The Reality Show songbird also dubbed Queen’s “We Are the Champions” as the “ultimate hype-yourself-up song” and considers Stevie Wonder an artist who “in everything that he does, he tries to bring joy, hope, and love to the world.”

Last Friday (Sept. 24), Sullivan appeared in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 and performed her sensual Heaux Tales song, “On It,” which you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Stream Sullivan’s specially curated purpose playlist exclusively on Apple Music.