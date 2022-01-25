Jazmine Sullivan Announces ‘Heaux Tales’ Deluxe Album Arriving Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

After breaking through the Top 5 on most year-end lists (she landed at No. 3 on VIBE’s Best R&B Albums of 2021), securing three Grammy nominations for Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song, and mercilessly teasing fans, Jazmine Sullivan has finally announced the arrival of Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe.

Slated for release on Feb. 11, just before Valentine’s Day and the start of her 25-city tour, fans will be getting new tracks and new tales. Although Sullivan and her team are keeping specific details under wraps, we can anticipate one track that should be on the deluxe version—”Jazzy’s Tale” as teased on Dec. 22.

On the brief snippet (above), the 34-year-old can be heard stating, “I just didn’t want to be alone. Growing up a brown-skin girl, a fat girl, essentially growing up feeling undesirable, when you get older and you have a man there that desires you, it validated me. It made me feel good about myself. Therefore, the content that the validation brought me was worth the actual pain that the relationship eventually brought me. It’s a sad thing.”

Days later on Dec. 27, Sullivan released another teaser that may or may not be the accompanying track to “Jazzy’s Tale.” Her powerful vocals belt through as she sings, “And you hurt me so much / I hope that I find the strength so I can go / Cause you got a hold on me.“

Pre-save Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe here. Catch Jazmine Sullivan and TianaMajor9 on the Heaux Tales Tour kicking off on Feb. 15 in Portland, Ore.