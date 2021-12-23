Jazmine Sullivan Teases ‘Heaux Tales’ Deluxe Album With New Snippet

New Jazmine (Missy Elliott voice) may be on the way as Jazmine Sullivan teases an unreleased heaux tale on Instagram. The R&B songbird, who many argue took back the reigns of the genre in January with the release of Heaux Tales, returns with “Jazzy’s Tale.”

In the 30-second snippet, she can be heard expressing, “I just didn’t want to be alone. Growing up a brown-skin girl, a fat girl, essentially growing up feeling undesirable, when you get older and you have a man there that desires you, it validated me. It made me feel good about myself. Therefore, the content that the validation brought me was worth the actual pain that the relationship eventually brought me. It’s a sad thing.”

The teaser cuts off when the 34-year-old begins to talk about the pain associated with the opening sentiment. New music from Sullivan may arrive closer to the kickoff of her Heaux Tales Tour, set to begin on Valentine’s Day 2022 in Vancouver. Fans have already predicted that “Jazzy’s Tale” will be part of the deluxe edition of her Grammy-nominated project.

Heaux Tales peaked No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and spent 16 weeks on the chart, soaring past previous projects after a six-year hiatus. The only project to spend more weeks on the chart was her 2008 debut, Fearless.

Listen to a snippet from “Jazzy’s Tale” below.