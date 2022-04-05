Jazmine Sullivan In Talks To Do A ‘Heaux Tales’ Movie With Issa Rae

Jazmine Sullivan is rightfully a two-time Grammy winner. Her 2021 EP, Heaux Tales, took home the trophy for Best R&B Album while she tied with Silk Sonic for Best R&B Performance with “Pick Up Your Feelings.” Yet, it appears the album’s reign still isn’t letting up as the “underdog” revealed that there’s a chance we may be getting a Heaux Tales movie in the future.

As revealed backstage after her Grammy win, it’s all come down to timing. The newly-minted Grammy winner shared, “I definitely wanna do the film. I talked about it with Issa Rae. She’s super busy, so hopefully, me and her can get in and start throwing some ideas around. ‘Cause like I said, the idea of Heaux Tales is so big and it could go so many different ways and I would love to get into that field.”

After the release of the project in January 2021, Jazmine took to Twitter with a request for the Insecure star and entertainment mogul. The “Girl Like Me” singer wrote, “What I would love is if me and @IssaRae did a heauxtales short film and I’d add a few extra songs. But I could just be dreaming. Nvm me.. I’m crazy.”

It wasn’t long before Issa responded, “Jazmine. Say the f**k less.”

Even within the thread of exchanges, several other rising, Black female talents in the TV/film industry were brought up to work on the potential film including NAACP Image Award nominee, screenwriter Nakia Stephens—who casually mentioned she has a TV pilot for a project entitled Heaux And Tell—and acclaimed director, Lacey Duke.

When Jazmine accepted the Grammy for Best R&B Album, she spoke about what the album means to and for Black women. “[This album] ended up being a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited at the same time. That’s what I’m most grateful for. So, shoutout to all Black women who are just living their lives and being beautiful.”

Rae appeared on Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe with “Issa’s Tale.”