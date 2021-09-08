Skip to main content
Jazmine Sullivan Discusses A Potential ‘Heaux Tales’ Tour, Deluxe Edition, Gospel Album, And More In Fan-Led Q&A

Sullivan was in her bag, acting up, and revealed some incredible things about 'Heaux Tales.'

Jazmine Sullivan wearing baby blue outfit
NAACP via Getty Images

Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales is easily one of the best R&B albums to be released this year. She’s also been incredibly active on Instagram with fans by having them share their own heaux tales, but on Tuesday (Sept. 7), she took a break from spilling the tea to share some details about her career, collaborations, and updates on all things Heaux Tales.

The Philly native prompted fans to “ask [her] anything (music related because y’all need to mind ur business).” When asked which songs of hers were the hardest to write, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter revealed, “I had horrible writer’s block leading up to Heaux Tales. I just couldn’t write. That’s why the response to the project feels that much more special. I wasn’t sure I was getting out everything I had inside of me.”

Sullivan also spoke about her 2015 album, Reality Show, revealing, “Reality Show is one of those projects you either know or you don’t. I listened back and was proud. Brand New, Mascara, Silver Lining, Hood Love, Masterpiece, Veins… yeah. Sometimes, it’s just about timing.”

Jazmine Sullivan Opens Up About Her
Jazmine Sullivan/Instagram

She later mentioned that she is planning a Heaux Tales tour, but wants to ensure her fanbase is comfortable with attending concerts during the pandemic. She then lightly teased a deluxe version of her latest album with the caption, “Maybe. Maybe not,” followed by side-eye emojis, but confirmed both Heaux Tales merch and vinyls are “coming…”

Since she started her career in the church, Sullivan mentioned that she would do a gospel album, tentatively titled Jesus Loves Heauxs Too. Meanwhile, her fans practically begged her to release a live album.

As far as future collaborations go, she named SZA, Drake, Summer Walker, but especially Fantasia and Brandy. On a potential collab with Fantasia and Brandy, Sullivan expressed, “We need to find the right song. It HAS to happen.” Most of Sullivan’s fan-led Q&As are highlighted on her Instagram page.

Icon Link Plus Icon

