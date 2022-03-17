Jazmine Sullivan Shares Tour Update Amid COVID Cancellations In Multiple Cities

Jazmine Sullivan has resumed her Heaux Tales Tour after revealing she tested positive for COVID-19 toward the end of February. In light of her diagnosis, the singer initially postponed eight shows across the country and took to social media on Wednesday (March 16) with both good and bad news.

The good news is that she rescheduled five of the postponed shows, but the unfortunate news is that due to venue availability, she was unable to reschedule shows in Sacramento, Phoenix, and Nashville. Refunds will be available for the canceled dates and for those unable to attend the rescheduled dates.

In some cities though, like Los Angeles, tickets were completely canceled due to a venue switch prompting patrons to have to repurchase tickets on Friday (March 18) at 11 a.m. local time—much to their dismay.

The Grammy-nominated singer did express, “thanks for bearing with me through all of this. Covid is no joke, but I’m grateful to be back.” New dates for the last leg of the Heaux Tales Tour are as follows:

April 1 – Denver, CO

April 4 – Houston, TX

April 5 – New Orleans, LA

April 7 – Irving, TX

April 10 – Los Angeles, CA

Heaux Tales Tour Update ?? pic.twitter.com/YRcPyTWlh0 — Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) March 16, 2022

Sullivan released the highly-anticipated deluxe edition of her 2021 album, Heaux Tales, on Feb. 11, which includes 10 new tracks. Both Jazmine herself and Issa Rae revealed some enthralling details from past relationships while Jazmine sang about rosters, being selfish, and more.