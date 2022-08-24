Jazmine Sullivan Tapped As Advisor For ‘The Voice’

Jazmine Sullivan is set to join season 22 of The Voice as an advisor for John Legend’s team. The news was announced by the EGOT winner via his Instagram account after having a fun guessing game with his fans.

“I’m just so excited that she’s just here to share her journey with our artists because so many of them look up to her,” Legend told to E! News’ Daily Pop. “I see how excited these artists are. I see how excited they are to meet Jazmine, how excited they are to work with me, and how excited they are to be heard.”

Sullivan chimed in, saying, “With my story, it’s just about perseverance. Just keep going, keep going. You never know when that moment is going to happen for you, but you gotta be true to yourself. You gotta keep doing your thing and know who you are, not change that. And then eventually, like you said, people will start to come to you.”

The Love in Las Vegas headliner also revealed that Sullivan will appear on his upcoming double album, LEGEND, in a duet called “Love.” The album is slated for release on Sept. 9. He’s already dropped two singles from the LP—”Honey” featuring Muni Long and “All She Wanna Do” featuring Saweetie.

Earlier this year, Sullivan released the deluxe version of her Grammy-winning album, Heaux Tales.

The Voice returns on Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.