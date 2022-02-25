Jazmine Sullivan Postpones Tour Due To COVID, Sweeps NAACP Image Awards

Jazmine Sullivan has postponed her long-awaited Heaux Tales Tour amid testing positive for COVID-19. The “Hurt Me So Good” singer took to social media on Thursday (Feb. 24) after canceling her Wednesday night show in Sacramento, Calif. citing mild health concerns.

She shared that her Friday show in Los Angeles and her shows for the next week, which include Phoenix, Denver, Texas, and potentially New Orleans, will all be rescheduled. New dates and updates will be shared once her health and that of her crew is properly assessed. Along with the statement, Sullivan wrote, “This is really disappointing but we will figure it out.”

Tour update. This is really disappointing but we will figure it out. pic.twitter.com/bp1a0aLetx — Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) February 25, 2022

On a lighter note, later that evening during the fourth telecast of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards, the 34-year-old came out on top, garnering wins across several categories. Sullivan took home the award for Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album for 2021’s Heaux Tales, and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

Regarding her win, she expressed on Instagram, “Thank you @naacpimageawards for this recognition and for always upholding and showcasing Black Excellence. I’m honored. [praying hands emoji].”

Earlier this month, Sullivan released the highly-anticipated follow-up to her 2021 LP, Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, which features new tracks and tales from Issa Rae and Jazmine herself.