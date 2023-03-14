J. Cole Says Working With BTS’ J-Hope Was “A Blessing”

J-Hope and J. Cole shocked the world when they collaborated on “On The Street” over a week ago. The BTS member shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the Dreamville head honcho expressing his excitement for the pairing.

“Being able to meet my muse, J. Cole is nerve-wracking,” the South Korean rapper said while writing a letter to his idol, The Off-Season artist. For the 29-year-old, this opportunity made his “childhood dream come true.” The “Middle Child” rapper appears later in the video and echoes J-Hope’s excitement. They exchanged hugs and Cole told him “It’s a blessing to be here with y’all” via a translator.

They were able to channel their mutual respect and admiration into a strong record, one that debuted at No. 60 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. This marks J-Hope’s highest chart entry as a solo act. It was the second highest-selling release of that week, trailing Nicki Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleaze.”

While J. Cole is making dreams come true for other artists, he is also gearing up to deliver yet another Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, N.C.for his fans on April 1 and April 2. Usher will headline the first night, which also features Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Sean Paul, Sir, and Jessie Reyez blazing the stage. Cole will headline night two alongside Drake, plus performances from Burna Boy, Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla, Waka Flocka Flame and Mario.