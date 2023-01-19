J. Cole Surprise Drops “Procrastination (Broke)” On Producer’s YouTube Channel

J. Cole surprised the world with new track, “Procrastination (Broke)” this week, dropping exclusively on an aspiring producer’s YouTube account.

The beatmaker named Bvtman announced the record on Wednesday (Jan. 18) and shared a message from the Dreamville head honcho himself who explained how he found the beat.

“It’s a million artists out there right now just like me, hungry and searching every day for something to spark a word, a melody, a hook, a verse, a punchline, a way to vent, or a way to CUT THROUGH,” Cole texted.

“On a day when I couldn’t find much motivation, I was looking for anything to inspire me. Out of curiosity, I typed in ‘J. Cole type beat’ into YouTube. Yours was the first I saw. I pressed play, focused, and wrote this. [..] I don’t want to hold onto the music like that no more. This is for you and whoever else need to hear it. God bless bro and keep doing what you do!”

Cole also said that the record should be available to stream on the producer’s channel as a sign of appreciation for helping him beat his writer’s block.

In Bvtman’s Instagram post, he revealed that Ibrahim Hamad, co-founder of Dreamville Records, texted him to say the “Middle Child” rapper was a fan of his work. “If you know me you know what this post means to me & what this song means to me. If you know me you know this is my peace finally, my dream,” Bvtman wrote in the post’s caption. “It’s crazy how this happened.”

Fans are anxiously waiting for new J. Cole music, as he shared a now-deleted post in 2021 that outlined what the rest of his career will look like. After his memorable feature run in 2018 and 2019, his contributions to Dreamville’s 2019 compilation album Revenge Of The Dreamers III, and his 2021 LP The Off-Season, next up appears to be a project entitled It’s A Boy. It is unclear when that will drop, but fans believe it is coming soon after Cole wiped his Instagram.

Check out “Procrastination (Broke)” available exclusively on Bvtman’s YouTube channel below.