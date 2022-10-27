Jeezy Credits A Call With Nas For Ending Beef With Freddie Gibbs

On the heels of his SNOFALL release, Jeezy cleared the air regarding his former beef with fellow rapper Freddie Gibbs.

“The Freddie sh*t, it was just bad communication,” Jeezy, 45, explained to Billboard. “Same thing with [Rick] Ross — just bad communication, and it took the right people to get in the mix. What I have learned is the same when Nas did ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’ and I reacted. I was kinda spazzing out on the radio, if you remember.”

The doting father of three later credited a conversation with Nas as the impetus to call a truce with the Bust Down actor.

“I’ll never forget when I got in the car from the radio station, somebody from Def Jam was like, ‘Nas wanna holla at you. He’s on the phone.’ I’m ready for whatever he’s gonna say—I’m all for it,” said Jeezy. “We can fight dogs, race cars, shoot guns or whatever he wanna do. He said, ‘What’s up, King?’ He asked how I’m feeling, and he was like, ‘I can understand your frustration, but let me explain what I’m saying, and how it has nothing to do with you.’ He was so calm — and I always remembered that.”

He continued, “When me and Freddie had our thing, that was one of the reasons I remained calm — because I’ve been on the other side of that. So I’m hearing his frustration, and I get it because we’re doing business and not everybody’s gonna be happy. It’s like being married, you gotta communicate. You can’t be like, ‘I’m gonna blow the whole house up.’ As Black men, we rarely do have good communication. It was love. That’s it. It wasn’t even nothing to have a conversation about because we both knew where we stood at that. So going forward, we gotta communicate better.”

Weeks prior, the Power actor, 40, confirmed on a podcast that he and Jeezy were no longer at odds. “I see him. We shook hands and hugged […] It was like a relief for both of us. It was one of the most beautiful things ever. When you look back, it wasn’t really nothing.”

Watch Gibbs speak on the situation in more detail below.