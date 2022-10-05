Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’

Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21.

The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the “Go Crazy” rapper on the map.

The two preceded this announcement with their record “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” on Sept. 2. Jeezy hasn’t released a full LP since 2020’s The Recession 2, which was immediately released after his instant-classic Verzuz battle with Gucci Mane.

The 45-year-old has maintained his rap presence with features on EST Gee’s “The Realest,” Yung Bleu’s”Shoe Box,” and “Hood Go Crazy” alongside DaBoyDame and Yo Gotti.

Jeezy also recently squashed his decade-long beef with Freddie Gibbs, which began after the latter’s brief stint as a CTE World signee. As the father of four looks forward, much like he says in his former group Boyz N Da Hood’s 2000s hit “Dem Boyz,” the weather man may be predicting much more than a “light chance of snow.”