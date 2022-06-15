Jennifer Hudson Celebrates And Reflects On EGOT Feat: “Look What God Can Do”

Earlier this week, Jennifer Hudson became the youngest female and third Black EGOT winner after winning a Tony Award for producing the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, A Strange Loop.

On Tuesday (June 14), the singer took to Twitter with a captured video of her in an intimate setting celebrating her new feat while also reflecting on her 2006 Oscar win. She stated, “As I said when I won the Oscar, ‘Look what God can do.’ Well, he done did it again.” Those around her erupted into a fit of cheerful responses as they all clinked glasses of champagne. They can be heard declaring, “That’s it!” and “That’s a toast right there.”

Hudson captioned the video by saying, “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love & support that I’m Still receiving & I’m still processing this new ground. Thank u all for being with me on this journey. I could not live this life without u. Like I said when I won my Oscar, look what God can do. Well He did it again !”

The “Spotlight” singer has also updated her bio across social platforms to honor her newly minted EGOT status. It now reads, “Emmy winning producer. Grammy winning artist. Oscar winning actress. Tony winning producer. NYT Best-Selling author.”

The American Idol alum scored her Academy Award for her supporting role as Effie White in Dreamgirls. Her first Grammy arrived in 2009 for her eponymous album and she won her second Grammy in 2017 for Best Musical Theater Album for the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. Hudson took home an Emmy in 2021 for executive producing Baba Yaga, a virtual reality film.